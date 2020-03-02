Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $5,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of SCCO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.93. 24,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,666. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

