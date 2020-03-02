Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,692 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,957 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

