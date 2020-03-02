Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $46.46. 320,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Boston Partners grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

