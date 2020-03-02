S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,588 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of S&P Global worth $174,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,845,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $272.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.24 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

