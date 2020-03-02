Sp8de (SPX) Tops One Day Volume of $1,146.00

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Sp8de token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sp8de has a total market cap of $105,018.00 and $1,146.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sp8de was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sp8de can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

