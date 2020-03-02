Sparkpoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $196,441.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $196,441.00 and $66,347.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,077,561,671 tokens. Sparkpoint's official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

