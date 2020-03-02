SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. SpartanNash also posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $12.43 on Monday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SpartanNash by 25.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SpartanNash by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 40.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

