SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

BWZ opened at $30.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

