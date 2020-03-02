SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) is Providence First Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,134 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned about 1.01% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,692.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 1,204,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,799. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

