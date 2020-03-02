SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,201 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,429,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

