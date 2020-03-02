Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.43 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $53.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00496580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.04 or 0.06476970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005630 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

