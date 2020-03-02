Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.0925 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024160 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.02902630 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002130 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000595 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.