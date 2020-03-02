Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,514,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.