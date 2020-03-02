Spectrum Trading 50.3% Lower Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,013.00 and $11,971.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00684540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

