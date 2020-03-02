Spendcoin Price Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $231,636.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,998,895 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

