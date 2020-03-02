Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. 24,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.