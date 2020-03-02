Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Investec downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

SPT opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.82) on Monday. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.49.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

