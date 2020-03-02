Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,629.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73,932 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after buying an additional 473,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 244,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $52.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.