Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,608. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.