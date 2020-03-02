Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at SunTrust Banks

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. 63,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,608. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

