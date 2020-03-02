Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Spirit Airlines worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

