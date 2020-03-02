Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,780. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $297.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STXB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $61,980.00. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,757.85. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,697 shares of company stock worth $413,987 and sold 3,000 shares worth $69,274. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

