SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Short Interest Update

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of SWTX opened at $31.96 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

