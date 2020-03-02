SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Insider Jose Larios Sells 1,584 Shares

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jose Larios also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of SPX Flow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11.

FLOW stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 323,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

