Square, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Square in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $83.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Square by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

