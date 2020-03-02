Square, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Square in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

SQ opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

