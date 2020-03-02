Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Square in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $85,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $26,377,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

