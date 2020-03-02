STAAR Surgical to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 2.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

