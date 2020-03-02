StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $191,423.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00010495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,140,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,602,299 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

