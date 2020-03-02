Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $962.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $28,084.00 and approximately $962.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00349270 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011031 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000529 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,747,694 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

