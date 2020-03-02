Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.63% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $158,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

SWK opened at $139.47 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

