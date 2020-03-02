Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.40.

TSE:STN opened at C$40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.87.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.