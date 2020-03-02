Stantec Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after buying an additional 549,828 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 263,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

