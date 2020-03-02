Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) Insider Zlatko Todorcevski Acquires 25,000 Shares

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) insider Zlatko Todorcevski purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,750.00 ($66,489.36).

Star Entertainment Group stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$3.66 ($2.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. Star Entertainment Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.56 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of A$4.93 ($3.50).

Get Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Star Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 145.99%.

About Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.