Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

