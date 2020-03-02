StarCoin Price Up 203.7% Over Last 7 Days (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One StarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. During the last week, StarCoin has traded 203.7% higher against the US dollar. StarCoin has a market capitalization of $360,520.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00682934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007466 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000283 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

StarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

