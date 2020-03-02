Startcoin (START) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,729.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Startcoin has a market cap of $115,729.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

