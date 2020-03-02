State Street Corp Acquires 101,429 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $46,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

