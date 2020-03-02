State Street Corp Acquires 10,447 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Installed Building Products worth $48,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $3,681,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,868. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $80.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

