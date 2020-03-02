State Street Corp Acquires 120,442 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $44,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 594,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,830.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

