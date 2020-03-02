State Street Corp Acquires 12,162 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Shake Shack worth $49,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

SHAK traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.