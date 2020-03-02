State Street Corp Acquires 177,893 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,893 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of S & T Bancorp worth $47,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 5,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,081. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. Analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

