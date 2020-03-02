State Street Corp Acquires 40,538 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.66% of Blackline worth $47,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 283.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 416,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackline by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 467,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

BL stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,734 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

