State Street Corp Acquires 6,192 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $45,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

NYSE USPH traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on USPH. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

