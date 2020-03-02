State Street Corp Acquires 766,410 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.12% of Radius Health worth $47,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Radius Health by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,562. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $935.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

