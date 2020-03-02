State Street Corp Acquires 89,492 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.26% of SJW Group worth $45,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

