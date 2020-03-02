State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State Street Corp grew its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.23% of AlarmCom worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALRM traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $48.65. 25,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,095. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

