State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 545,942 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.22% of Antero Midstream worth $46,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

