State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Ares Management worth $50,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

ARES stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.