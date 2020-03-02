State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 44,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

